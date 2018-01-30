Green Bay police arrest suspect in armed burglary that led to school lockdowns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Nearly 24 hours after a search started for 17-year-old Dylan Wilber, he was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Monica Turbbiates says officers flooded her neighborhood Monday, as the search began.

"They had their guns drawn, and there was a lot of action going on," she said.

Capt. Kevin Warych of the Green Bay Police Dept. says investigators believe Wilber robbed a woman at gunpoint. It happened at home on the 800 block of Dousman Street. Authorities say Wilber then forced her into a car.

"Investigators believe when the burglary occurred, the female was at the home or walked in on the burglary," explained Warych.







While in the vehicle with Wilber, Warych says the woman was able to get an officer's attention.

When the officer approached the vehicle, Wilber ran away.

As officers searched for him, West High School, Fort Howard, and Lincoln Elementary were locked down.

Similar precautions were taken Tuesday afternoon at Beamount and Jackson Elementary.







"We put schools on temporary lockdown, we did that as a precautionary measure," explained Warych.

Warych says Wilber was arrested at a home on 9th Street.

"Officers got that information, immediately surrounded that residence to ensure Mr.Wilber wouldn't flee like he did yesterday," Warych said.

As for Turbbiates, she says, she's still not taking any chances. "All the doors are locked."

At this time, police are recommending charges of armed bulgary and robbery.