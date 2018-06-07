Green Bay man shares story of pulling driver from burning car

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two men are being called life savers after pulling a driver out of his burning car in Green Bay.

Luckily nobody was killed after Wednesday night's fiery crash, which knocked out power to a far east side neighborhood, near the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

Police say witnesses told them a car was traveling at a high rate of speed southwest on Nicolet Drive. The driver lost control, damaged two utility poles and two utility boxes as it crashed.

DeShunn Echoles was in a nearby gas station as the car crashed. One of his friends came in calling his name that something had happened.

“When I came out I had seen the fire. I just left my money on the counter and rushed over there,” said Echoles.

While Echoles and another man ran toward the burning vehicle, others close by were running for safety.

“I panicked because the car had flipped over, so it was hard to get him out, so we had to keep pulling on the doors and eventually the door came open and we got him out,” said Echoles.

“If it weren't for DeShunn and that other guy, that man would not be there today at all,” said Tara Garcia Ynfante, who used her cellphone to record video of the burning car.

Garcia Ynfante watched the rescue after being startled by the car wiping out of control.

“It sounded like a bomb, like a big boom, and everything went pitch black, like the electricity went out,” said Garcia Ynfante.

The driver was a 62-year-old Florida man. Police say he was driving drunk and suffered a serious arm injury.

“I was pulling on that same arm,” said Echoles. “There was no weight. He couldn’t help at all. He kept saying no and then I realized the arm, I know why he was saying no, he was in pain.”

A day later, Echoles says he feels blessed.

“God put us down here for a reason,” said Echoles. “He put us there for a reason and I just took advantage of it.”

Police say the driver, who admitted drinking, was processed for a first drunken driving offense.