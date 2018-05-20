MENU
Green Bay man breaks Guinness World Record at Cellcom marathon

by Brittany Ford. FOX 11 News

Willaim Kocken crossing the Cellcom marathon finish line breaking the world record for fastest marathon carrying 100-pound pack Sunday, May 20, 2018. (WLUK)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A new record was set at the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon Sunday.

A Green Bay man now holds the title as the fastest person in the world to finish a marathon while carrying 100 pounds.

It's a day William Kocken of Green Bay has been training for, for almost two years.

"I feel ready. I feel really strong," Kocken said before the race. "I'm going to trust my training, and go out and put in a good time."

Weighing his rucksack on the scale, Kocken prepared for Sunday's marathon.

Beginning his journey, as he attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon carrying 100 pounds.

But it was not just the title Kocken was after. His 26.2-mile trek is also raising money for the 4th H.O.O.A.H Wisconsin. Funds go to help veterans.

The charity's name stands for "Helping Out Our American Heroes."

Crossing the finish line at 6 hours 27 minutes, Kocken made world history Sunday in Green Bay. The previous world record was 6 hours 47 minutes, which was set at the London Marathon last year.

"It's insane right now, I'm on cloud nine. I don't even know what to say," said Kocken.

Adrenaline aside, Kocken says making it to the finish line was truly a test of his physical and mental ability.

"I kept telling myself, '17 months ago you said you were going to do this.'" he said. "'Don't make yourself have to go to another marathon to get this record.'"

While Kocken doesn't plan to run another marathon, he says he's not quite done trying to break world records.

"I'm not sure what I'm going to do next, but I got a couple ideas I'm knocking around," he told FOX 11.

