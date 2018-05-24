OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- A World War II veteran whose remains went unclaimed, is no longer forgotten. Elmer Manke was buried in Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh on Thursday.

"Elmer, he was a card," said Manke's longtime friend John Hoeft. "That guy always had something to say to make you smile or to make you laugh; he was unbelievable."

Manke grew up in Omro and joined the U.S. Navy in 1944. According to Omro American Legion Post 244 Chairman John Vonderloh, the Navy had captured the Japanese submarine while Manke was serving. Shortly after, Americans dropped bombs on Hiroshima. As Manke and several members returned from their mission, some of their ships were struck.

"His ship was struck in the middle several times, breaking it in two, which the back half stayed afloat. One hundred thirty died and 108 survived," explained Vonderloh.

As for Manke, he was left wounded, but alive. He received several medals including a Purple Heart. After retirement, Manke moved to Tennessee with his wife. He passed away in May of 2009.

"Nobody claimed his remains, and so at that time the funeral home packaged up his remains, and a copy of a discharge, and record and death certificate, and mailed it to our post," said Vonderloh.

The post received Manke's remains two years ago but needed money to give Manke a proper burial. With the help of donations, Manke was finally laid to rest at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh.

Brothers and sisters in uniform say it was closure for a man well deserved.

"He was a hero and a good friend," said Hoeft.



