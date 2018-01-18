MENU
36
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Food service employee arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school

by FOX 11 News

Ramon Vazquez (Shawano Co. Jail)

SHAWANO (WLUK) – Ramon Vazquez was charged with three counts Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to Shawano Community High School.

Vazquez, 56, was a food service truck driver in the school district, according to the police department. No one was hurt.

He appeared in court Thursday afternoon, where a $500 cash bond was set. He returns to court Jan. 29 for a balance of initial appearance, court records show.

According to the criminal complaint, Vazquez showed a gun to a worker in the school kitchen. That employee told a co-worker at the school, who then reported it to police. When officers discovered the gun in the kitchen's office, Vazquez eventually admitted he brought the gun to school, and stashed it in the kitchen’s office.

He faces three counts: carrying a firearm in a public building, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and obstructing an officer.

Trending

1
 

Man arrested, accused of abusing two-month-old baby

Man arrested, accused of abusing two-month-old baby
2
 

California DA says couple's abuse of 12 kids became torture

California DA says couple's abuse of 12 kids became torture
3
 

One person dead in Town of Pittsfield house fire

One person dead in Town of Pittsfield house fire
4
 

Woman killed in Brown Co. crash; roads closed in Town of Holland

Woman killed in Brown Co. crash; roads closed in Town of Holland
5
 

Man found dead in Manitowoc Co. pond

Man found dead in Manitowoc Co. pond

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLUK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Man arrested, accused of abusing two-month-old baby

Man arrested, accused of abusing two-month-old baby
2

California DA says couple's abuse of 12 kids became torture

California DA says couple's abuse of 12 kids became torture
3

One person dead in Town of Pittsfield house fire

One person dead in Town of Pittsfield house fire
4

Woman killed in Brown Co. crash; roads closed in Town of Holland

Woman killed in Brown Co. crash; roads closed in Town of Holland
5

Man found dead in Manitowoc Co. pond

Man found dead in Manitowoc Co. pond
6

Preble junior gets perfect 36 on ACT

Preble junior gets perfect 36 on ACT
7

People urged to take steps to slow spread of the flu

People urged to take steps to slow spread of the flu
8

Green Bay police warn of daytime burglaries on west side

Green Bay police warn of daytime burglaries on west side
9

Area hospitals and clinics deal with IV bag shortage

Area hospitals and clinics deal with IV bag shortage
10

Packers player and wife become spokespeople for Wisconsin CASA

Packers player and wife become spokespeople for Wisconsin CASA