SHAWANO (WLUK) – Ramon Vazquez was charged with three counts Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to Shawano Community High School.

Vazquez, 56, was a food service truck driver in the school district, according to the police department. No one was hurt.

He appeared in court Thursday afternoon, where a $500 cash bond was set. He returns to court Jan. 29 for a balance of initial appearance, court records show.

According to the criminal complaint, Vazquez showed a gun to a worker in the school kitchen. That employee told a co-worker at the school, who then reported it to police. When officers discovered the gun in the kitchen's office, Vazquez eventually admitted he brought the gun to school, and stashed it in the kitchen’s office.

He faces three counts: carrying a firearm in a public building, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and obstructing an officer.