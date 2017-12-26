Cold Green Bay day can be dangerous

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- For many, Tuesday's weather was the first real taste of sub-zero temperatures this season.

With the cold and wind, doctors say spending time outside can be very dangerous.

Those conditions cold can also disrupt their morning routine.

When workers arrived at Proko-Wall funeral home in Green Bay, the road to the parking lot was covered with water.

"It was pretty obvious, with the ice freezing up the way the two streets were, there was a problem. We had a water main break," said Rob Walczyk, Proko-Wall Funeral Home and Crematory, Owner-Director.

Crews from Green Bay Water Utility hustled to make repairs. The funeral home had visitation services scheduled later in the day.

"They're trying to take care of and prioritize the breaks where there's businesses and more people affected," said Walczyk.

At a downtown display nearby, the electronic temperature read four degrees below zero. People did their best to get where they needed to go.

"I didn't think it was going to be this cold," said Adam Lutz, West Allis.

Lutz was in town visiting his dad for Christmas.

"How bad is it out there? I can really feel it. Especially with the wind. It's really bitter," he said.

And that bitter cold can be dangerous. The HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Emergency Room has been busy.

"I do know the nurse lines are taking calls, and that we do have patients occasionally checking in, and rescue squads in the fire department have been called with weather-related stuff," said Dr. Al Salmi, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician.

Dr. Salmi says frostbite and frostnip are common. He says people need to cover their ears, nose, fingers and toes.

"After 10-15 minutes, you could potentially be doing some damage to your skin, if you don't have it covered," said Salmi.

Back at the water main break, workers were in for a long day.

"I think we can feel for all the outside workers right now. That they'll burn up more energy because their body has to not only keep warm, but continue to do their physical activity, that they're doing in their jobs outside," said Salmi.

Salmi says it is a good idea to check on family members, neighbors, and pets too, to make sure they are spending as little time as possible outside.