Celebrating Max Lambert Day: A fight against bullying

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- If you've ever walked the halls of Carl Traeger Middle School in Oshkosh, you might have met eighth-grader Max Lambert.

"I'm a very social butterfly and friends is what everybody needs," Max said.

Max has autism and is leaving a lasting impact on many of his peers.

"He always has a smile on" said eighth-grader Taylor Dyken. "He's always really happy and he's so sweet."

His teachers say he's often late for class, but for a good reason.

"He's always making sure everybody's having a good day. He has to stop and talk to every single kid," explained Traeger Middle School teacher Phil Harder.

And you can't forget his love for ketchup and his everyday saying, "I hope you all keep having an awesome day."

But for some, awesome days quickly turned tragic, following the Parkland, Florida shooting. As schools across the nation brainstormed ways to improve security and prevent another shooting, Dyken came up with an idea for her school.



"Instead of talking about gun violence, we should talk about being nicer to people," Dyken said, "One of the sweetest people we know is Max, and we were like why don't we all just be like Max?"

Dyken is hoping to promote kindness and anti-bullying. She created Max Lambert Day. She also made t-shirts, in which 300 people had already ordered.

Max's mother, Vanessa Lambert-Kaminski, told FOX 11 she's overjoyed by the footprint her son is leaving.

"I'm so proud of him, and to have raised such a special boy who touches so many people, just by engaging them and making sure everyone is having a good day," Lambert-Kaminski said. "He's so selfless and he's got such a big heart and I think that's being recognized today; that's huge."

Lambert-Kaminski said everyone should be a little more like Max.

In honor of Max, the school will be giving awards to a student every year who illustrates positivity and kindness.