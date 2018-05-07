MENU
77
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Man killed in Appleton officer-involved shooting

by FOX 11 News

Appleton police say they are investigating a shooting on S. Matthias Street, May 7, 2018. (WLUK/Pafoua Yang)

file-5.jpeg
file1-3.jpeg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

3 photos

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- A man was shot and killed by Appleton police officers Monday at a home on the city's east side.

Sgt. David Lund says officers were dispatched to a residence just after 6 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Matthias Street for a disturbance call involving a weapon.

Lund says when officers arrived, they were met by a man outside with a shotgun.

Lund says the man confronted officers with the shotgun, so multiple officers fired.

The man was pronounced dead.

"The individual is deceased. None of the officers from the Appleton Police Department were injured as a result of the incident. The Appleton Police Department would like to advise people living in the immediate area of the 100 block of Matthias Street that was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to their safety or well-being," said Sgt. Lund.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Since Appleton officers are involved, the Green Bay Police Department will take over the investigation.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday.


close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Man killed in Appleton officer-involved shooting

Man killed in Appleton officer-involved shooting
2
 

Funeral services set for girl killed while riding bike

Funeral services set for girl killed while riding bike
3
 

Appleton police identify man shot by officers

Appleton police identify man shot by officers
4
 

Investigators identify 2 found dead after Winnebago Co. fire

Investigators identify 2 found dead after Winnebago Co. fire
5
 

2018 Good Day Wisconsin $25,000 Home Makeover Giveaway

2018 Good Day Wisconsin $25,000 Home Makeover Giveaway

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLUK

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Man killed in Appleton officer-involved shooting

Man killed in Appleton officer-involved shooting
2

Funeral services set for girl killed while riding bike

Funeral services set for girl killed while riding bike
3

Appleton police identify man shot by officers

Appleton police identify man shot by officers
4

Investigators identify 2 found dead after Winnebago Co. fire

Investigators identify 2 found dead after Winnebago Co. fire
5

2018 Good Day Wisconsin $25,000 Home Makeover Giveaway

2018 Good Day Wisconsin $25,000 Home Makeover Giveaway
6

Fox Hills Resort Golf Getaway Fore Two

Fox Hills Resort Golf Getaway Fore Two
7

Taylor removed from budget committee after bank incident

Taylor removed from budget committee after bank incident
8

FOX 11 Spoil Your Mom Extravaganza Giveaway

FOX 11 Spoil Your Mom Extravaganza Giveaway
9

Two Rivers apartment fire displaces two

Two Rivers apartment fire displaces two
10

Walking miracle: 13-year-old comes back to life after skull fractures

Walking miracle: 13-year-old comes back to life after skull fractures