Man killed in Appleton officer-involved shooting

Appleton police say they are investigating a shooting on S. Matthias Street, May 7, 2018. (WLUK/Pafoua Yang)

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- A man was shot and killed by Appleton police officers Monday at a home on the city's east side.

Sgt. David Lund says officers were dispatched to a residence just after 6 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Matthias Street for a disturbance call involving a weapon.



Lund says when officers arrived, they were met by a man outside with a shotgun.

Lund says the man confronted officers with the shotgun, so multiple officers fired.



The man was pronounced dead.



"The individual is deceased. None of the officers from the Appleton Police Department were injured as a result of the incident. The Appleton Police Department would like to advise people living in the immediate area of the 100 block of Matthias Street that was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to their safety or well-being," said Sgt. Lund.

Since Appleton officers are involved, the Green Bay Police Department will take over the investigation.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday.



