$1.7 million in school safety grants awarded

by Amber Luckett, FOX 11 News

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel in Appleton announcing several area schools receiving safety grants, June 21, 2018. (WLUK)

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin schools and districts received their share of state school safety grants Thursday.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel appeared in Appleton to announce $1.7 million in grants.

"After the Parkland High School tragedies we put our heads together to come up with a solution to keep our students and staff state," said Schimel. "Some will be securing front entry areas with shatter resistant film, others will install security and survellance systems. In addition to physical security it requires schools to strengthen their response to student mental health issues," he explained.

The money was set aside when Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in April to make $100 million available for schools. The measure requires schools to create a safety plan with local police to be eligible to receive the money.

The schools receiving money Thursday are:

  • Appleton Area School District: $767,207
  • D.C. Everest Area School District: $239,975
  • De Pere School District: $62,200
  • Howards Grove School District: $66,757
  • Lena School District: $61,720
  • Menasha Joint School District: $164,600
  • Mishicot School District: $63,090
  • Muskego-Norway School District: $33,659
  • Phelps School District: $23,107
  • St. Peter Catholic School: $20,000
  • Sturgeon Bay School District: $103,930
  • Waupun Area School District: $99,979
  • Winter School District: $62,385
  • Waupaca Christian Academy: $20,000

The Appleton School District has already been making improvements to their schools. Judy Baseman, the Superintendent for the District, said that along with the improvements to schools security, each staff member, including the schools' resource officers, will be going through trauma training to better connect with students.

"It's a huge benefit for us, a quarter of a million dollars will make a big difference for us in terms of our security planning," said Baseman. "Something we have been doing at all three of our high schools is a program called Sources of Strength to build connections to have kids see there are strengths kids can build upon before doing a violent act," she said.

Schimel has been traveling around the state all month awarding grants to schools.

