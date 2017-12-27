Model Chrissy Teigen, John Legend's plane turns back after passenger boards wrong flight

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were on a flight to nowhere after their Tokyo-bound plane returned to Los Angeles when a passenger was found on board with the wrong ticket.

The tweet-happy model shared details of the bizarre flight on Tuesday night with her followers, explaining that she and her husband were supposed to be headed from Los Angeles to the Japanese capital, but instead the flight turned around after four hours and headed home - landing back at Los Angeles Airport (LAX) eight hours after it departed.

“A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know,” she tweeted. “After all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino (sic) time to go home now.”

She later explained the bizarre round-trip happened because a passenger had boarded the All Nippon Airways flight with a ticket for a different airline.

“So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere,” she tweeted.

According to editors at the New York Daily News, LAX told broadcasters KTLA that it was "not a security issue."

Chrissy's airport mishap comes hours after the model celebrated Christmas with John and their daughter Luna. The 32-year-old model and enthusiastic cook, who is currently pregnant with her second child, updated fans on her celebrations sharing her menu on Twitter and also posting a video showing off what her father got her and John for Christmas.

In the video, Chrissy is seen holding up a “willy warmer,” which goes over a man’s private area.

“My dad got this stuff for me and John…This is a Willy Warmer. A heater for your peter,” Chrissy laughed in the video while showing off the hand-knitted warmer.