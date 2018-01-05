Report: Donovan McNabb fired over sexual harassment
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) —
Both McNabb and Davis had already left the NFL Network to take a job with ESPN.
TMZ is reporting Donovan McNabb has been fired following its investigation into sexual harassment claims.
ESPN had suspended McNabb while it investigated a sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against NFL Network by a former employee.
That employee also filed suit against Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor, Eric Davis and Warren Sapp.
ESPN confirmed on its website both men no longer are with the network. "ESPN has cut ties with radio contributors Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis following a month-long investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against the two former players while they worked at NFL Network."