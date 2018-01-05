Report: Donovan McNabb fired over sexual harassment

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Donovan McNabb Two-Time NBA MVP Steve Nash and Vitamin Water host 'Nash Bash' at 2009's NBA All-Star Weekend Scottsdale, Featuring: Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Donovan McNabb Where: Arizona, United States When: 13 Feb 2009 Credit: WENN

TMZ is reporting Donovan McNabb has been fired following its investigation into sexual harassment claims.

ESPN had suspended McNabb while it investigated a sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against NFL Network by a former employee.

That employee also filed suit against Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor, Eric Davis and Warren Sapp.

Both McNabb and Davis had already left the NFL Network to take a job with ESPN.



ESPN confirmed on its website both men no longer are with the network. "ESPN has cut ties with radio contributors Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis following a month-long investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against the two former players while they worked at NFL Network."



